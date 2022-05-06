Surveillance footage shows the moment Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian amusement park

Surveillance footage shows an amusement park getting battered by a Russian rocket strike.

Reuters identified the missiles as GRAD rockets, typically fired from truck-mounted launchers.

It's not immediately clear why Russian forces attacked the amusement park.

Newly released surveillance footage appears to show rockets striking an amusement park in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, destroying sheds, rides, and decorations.

The footage was published on Wednesday by Reuters, which reported that Soviet-developed GRAD rockets were used in the attack. GRAD rockets are usually fired from a truck-mounted launcher.

Ukraine's State Emergency Services reported a fire at a park in central Kharkiv on Tuesday, which had been shelled by Russian forces, the outlet reported.

The park is known as the Maxim Gorky Central Park for Culture and Recreation, Reuters reported, identifying the location through the buildings, paths, attractions, and benches.

According to the SES, seven fire engines arrived on the scene and contained the blaze, per the outlet.

A woman received shrapnel wounds because of the attack, the SES added, per Reuters.

It's not immediately clear why Russian forces shelled the amusement park, or if the park had been the intended target. Moscow has denied that it strikes civilian targets, though there have been widespread reports of such instances.

The war in Ukraine entered its 70th day on Wednesday as Russian troops continue attempting to press further into the country through the Donbas region.