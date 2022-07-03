Trending

Dramatic video shows ship breaking up after being hit by a typhoon in the South China Sea, 27 crew missing

Business Insider US
Alia Shoaib ,
The sinking ship in the South China Sea, 300 kilometres south of Hong Kong.
  • An industrial ship snapped in two during a typhoon in the South China Sea.
  • Of the 30 crew members, only three have been rescued. 
  • The ship was caught up in Severe Tropical Storm Chaba.
  • For more stories, go to www.BusinessInisder.co.za.

More than two dozen crew members are missing after their ship snapped in two during a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday, Hong Kong emergency services said.

Local authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to help aid in the rescue. At least three people from the crew of 30 were saved as of Saturday evening, according to AP.

The Hong Kong Government Flying Service released photos and videos showing a man airlifted to the rescue helicopter, with the semi-submerged ship visible below.

The three survivors said others might have been swept away by waves before the first helicopter arrived, The Guardian reported, citing a government statement.

Hong Kong's rescue services sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort, AP said.

The industrial support ship was about 300 kilometres south of Hong Kong when the disaster occurred.

The ship, which has not been named, was caught up in Severe Tropical Storm Chaba.

Wind speeds of 144kmph and waves that were 10 meters high were recorded at the ship's location, authorities said, according to Al Jazeera.

The storm made landfall in China's coastal province of Guangdong later on Saturday, the outlet reported.

