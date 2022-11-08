WATCH | A Russian convoy stole an amusement park train from Ukraine and drove it out, advisor claims

A Russian convoy was videoed bringing a children's ride out of Kherson, a Ukrainian advisor said.

Political advisor Anton Gerashchenko said on Monday that Russians "stole" the amusement attraction.

Russia is reported to be withdrawing some of its forces from occupied Kherson.

Russians fleeing the Ukrainian region of Kherson were videoed bringing an amusement park train ride with them, according to Ukrainian political advisor Anton Gerashchenko.

"We are already accustomed to washing machines. But they took it to the next level," Gerashchenko tweeted on Monday, referring to previous reports that Russian soldiers have looted washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, jewelry, motorcycles, children's toys, and computers from civilian homes in Ukraine. Gerashchenko is an advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Russians "evacuated" (stole) a children's train from Kherson. Not only the monuments and ashes of Potemkin.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok by user @alenakherson, and was later uploaded by Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel, or the Observer, on its Telegram channel. Insider was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The post comes as Ukraine accused Russia on Monday of looting empty homes in Kherson city and disguising its troops as civilians to prepare for fighting in the streets. Russia has over the last week been withdrawing part of its forces from northwestern Kherson, as Ukraine mounts a counteroffensive to retake the region, according to a Friday assessment by the Institute for the Study of War, or ISW.

It's still unclear if Russian troops will remain to defend Kherson city, a major hub that sits on the Dnipro river, ISW said. ISW noted that some Russian elite units are reported to still be operating to the west of the river, although Kirill Stremousov, a Moscow-installed official running the occupied city, has indicated that Russian troops will withdraw and regroup on the east of the river.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also called on civilians in Kherson to evacuate the region, but Ukrainian officials are still wary that the rumors of a withdrawal could be a trap for Kyiv's advancing forces.



