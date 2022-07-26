Trending

58m ago

Video gives rare 3rd-person view of makeshift Ukraine war drone blowing up a Russian target

Business Insider US
Mia Jankowicz ,
The Aerorozvidka sets out across the countryside, drops as it nears its target, and finally causes an explosion. Aerorozvidka/Telegram
  • A video from Ukraine shows a small drone attack, filmed by another drone nearby.
  • It comes from the Aerorozvidka volunteer group of operators who work with Ukraine's military. 
  • The footage tracks the drone across fields towards its target, which it hits, causing an explosion. 
  For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A group of Ukrainian drone operators released unusual footage of a hit on a Russian target, filmed from the air by another drone.

The footage differs from the more common viewpoints filmed by the drone's own camera.

The operators are from Aerorozvidka, a group of volunteer IT experts that builds and modifies drones to fight against the Russian invasion, as Insider's Alia Shoaib reported.

Formed in 2014 as a non-profit in response to the invasion of Crimea, they work in concert with the Ukraine military for both reconnaissance and attack. 

Footage uploaded to their Telegram channel on Monday gives a rare glimpse of one of their machines — an eight-rotor drone — from the air. 

A black and white night vision still from an Aerorozvidka drone showing another drone in operation in Ukraine.
In Monday's video, the airborne camera follows what appears to be the team's custom-built R-18 octocopter, which has a four-kilometer range, can fly for 40 minutes, and can drop 5kg bombs.

A black and white night vision still from an Aerorozvidka drone showing another drone in operation in Ukraine.
The drone sets out across the countryside — the group did not disclose the exact location — passing over several fields before nearing its target, at which point it drops altitude.

A black and white night vision still from an Aerorozvidka drone showing another drone in operation in Ukraine.
A black and white night vision still from an Aerorozvidka drone showing another drone in operation in Ukraine. An arrow added by Insider marks out the target.
A black and white night vision still from an Aerorozvidka drone showing another drone in operation in Ukraine. An arrow added by Insider marks out the target.

The target, a vehicle which it was not possible to precisely identify, was in a verge at the edge of a field.

After approaching, the drone repositioned itself and dropped two items without causing a noticeable explosion. A third drop appeared to make contact, causing a visible blast.

A black and white night vision still from an Aerorozvidka drone showing another drone in operation in Ukraine. Arrows added by Insider mark out the target and the munition being dropped.
A black and white night vision still from an Aerorozvidka drone showing another drone in operation in Ukraine.
The footage is inverted black-and-white, seemingly taken after dark.

The team told Insider that most of its missions are undertaken at night, where the low visibility gives them an advantage. 

The group says it carries out hundreds of missions daily, flying around 20 hours of the day. Among its achievements, the group says it was instrumental in halting the famed 40-mile tank convoy that attempted to reach Kyiv in the first weeks of the war. 

As the war continued, Russian forces have since adapted their tactics, making it more difficult for Ukraine to conduct its defensive drone warfare even with the much-celebrated Turkish TB-2 Bayraktar drones, as Shoaib later reported for Insider.


