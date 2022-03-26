Video shows actor singing 'gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyy' in response to 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Florida

Oscar Isaac sang a "gay" jingle in response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill during a press junket earlier this week.

The actor will star as the titular superhero in the upcoming "Moon Knight" miniseries on Disney+.

Disney has been under fire over its shifting response to the Florida's controversial LGBTQ+ bill.

Marvel's "Moon Knight" star Oscar Isaac had a simple response to Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education bill that activists have labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"I guess my comment would be [starts singing] gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!" the actor sang to Variety's Adam B. Vary during a press junket earlier this week.

At long last, here is the video of #MoonKnight star Oscar Isaac singing "gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyy" â€”Â and saying that Disney needs to come out "forcefully" against anti-LGBTQ legislation. pic.twitter.com/PpNFLza6ST — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) March 24, 2022

Disney has been under fire over its shifting response to the legislation in Florida, which would, in general, ban discussions of sexuality and gender identity in classrooms from kindergarten to third grade and would allow parents to sue schools if staff members facilitate those conversations.

The bill passed the Florida legislature but has not yet been signed into law.

Disney employees and creators have slammed the company for its response to the legislation, especially given that Disney has such a large contribution to Florida's economy.

On Tuesday, Disney LGBTQ+ employees and supporters — including "That's So Raven" star Raven Symone — walked out in protest, urging the company to crack down on the proposed legislation, which awaits Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature before becoming law.

During the press junket, Isaac, who stars as the titular superhero in the upcoming miniseries for Disney+, called the bill "absolutely ridiculous."

"It's insane. It's insanity," he said. "And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea.

