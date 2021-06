A large section of a Miami apartment building collapsed early on Thursday morning.

Video footage shows concrete falling inside an apartment before the collapse.

At least one person is dead, with more feared dead as 99 people are missing.

Footage from inside a Florida apartment shows concrete falling from the ceiling moments before the building partially collapsed.

A large section of Champlain Towers South in Miami collapsed at around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday.

At least one person is dead, and authorities fear many more have died. Ninety nine people are currently missing.

The video shows white dust falling inside an apartment, and a loud noise before the footage cuts out.

Watch it here:

@AgendaFreeTV I am a resident of one of the condos on the side of the collapse. This is a video from my camera footage inside from the start of the collapse until the lose of connection (I was away from the building today). Towards the end, you hear the structure failing pic.twitter.com/UzBJQogUxp — rosie✨ (@_rosiesantana) June 24, 2021