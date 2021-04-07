The head of the European Commission was left without a seat as her male counterparts had chairs.

Video shows Ursula von der Leyen looking unsure as the heads of Turkey and the European Council sat.

European Parliament members reacted angrily to the video.

The European Union's top official was left standing while her two male counterparts sat in gilded chairs during a meeting.

Video footage shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel sitting in chairs while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was left standing, looking unsure.

She moved her right hand, indicating she wasn't sure where to sit at the Tuesday meeting.

And then she was offered a seat on a couch. The Washington Post estimated it was around 12 feet away from the men.

She then sat there, and the men stayed in their chairs.

Watch the moment here:

European parliament members reacted angrily to the footage.

An EU spokesperson later told Euronews reporter Shona Murray that von der Leyen "preferred" to give the seat to Michel, but added: "The president should have been seated exactly in the same manner" as the two men.