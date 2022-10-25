Video shows Biden mispronouncing new UK prime minister Rishi Sunak's name, celebrating 'Rashi Sanook'

Joe Biden bungled the pronunciation of Rishi Sunak's name on Monday.

Welcoming news of the UK's first prime minister of Asian background, Biden called him "Rashi Sanook."

Biden called Sunak's rise to power "a groundbreaking milestone" that "matters."

President Joe Biden mispronounced the name of the UK's next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, as he welcomed the news of the new leader.

"Just today, we've got news that Rashi, Rashi Sanook is now the prime minister," he told the audience at a White House event marking the Hindu festival of Diwali.





"Pretty astounding," Biden went on. "A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters."

Sunak's leadership sets notable firsts for the UK — the country's first prime minister of an Asian background, and its first Hindu prime minister.

Sunak's Hindu parents, the children of an Indian family, were born in colonial Kenya and Tanzania before emigrating to the UK.

Sunak, who won the role of Conservative Party leader on Monday, was due to visit King Charles on Tuesday to be asked to form a government, at which point he formally becomes prime minister.

Biden has survived several gaffes with other politicians, having referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as both "first lady" and the "president." At a White House event earlier in October, he asked after congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died two months earlier.

Biden has acknowledged his propensity to spoken mistakes, saying in May: "Every once in a while I make a mistake, not like, well, once a speech," as The New York Post reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.