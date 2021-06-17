Biden made a blunder when he started calling Putin "President Trump" on Wednesday.

He made the error at a Geneva press conference following a summit with Putin.

President Joe Biden slipped up after meeting President Vladimir Putin, accidentally calling the Russian leader "President Trump."

Biden quickly corrected himself and moved on from his mistake, which was made during his post-summit press conference on Wednesday.

The pair of leaders met for cool but cordial discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, at which they ceded little ground but agreed on several principles.

They debriefed the media separately following their meeting, and Biden made his error as he was discussing the leaders' priorities in numerous areas of international relations.

"I caught part of President Tru- Putin's press conference, and he talked about the need for us to be able to have some kind of modus operandi where the Arctic was in fact a free zone," said Biden.

The moment was noted in a tweet from CNN's Chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

President Biden refers to President Putin as President Trump, then quickly corrects himself. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 16, 2021

The tweet was widely shared on social media, with some commentators seizing on allegations that President Donald trump was inappropriately friendly towards Putin.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump once again denied any collusion with Russia during his term and asked Biden to send Putin "my warmest regards!" via a blog post.

It's not the first eyebrow-raising blunder Biden has made - at a March press conference, he called Vice President Kamala Harris "President Harris."

On the campaign trail in 2019, he also acknowledged a "Freudian slip" when he called Trump "President Hump," as The Washington Post reported.