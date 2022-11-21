Trending

WATCH | Monstrous mosquito swarm in Australia so thick farmers could barely see across their porch

Business Insider US
Matthew Loh ,
The mosquito population in New South Wales surged after the state was devastated by a series of floods.
  • A farmer in Australia shared a video of a massive swarm of mosquitoes outside her house.
  • The mosquito population in New South Wales has skyrocketed amid a series of floods in the state.
  • The mosquito plague is so bad that some towns have run out of repellents and patches, per The Guardian. 
A surging mosquito population has descended upon farms and towns in New South Wales, as eastern Australia is devastated by floods.

One local farmer shared a video of a mosquito swarm outside her house that was so thick she could "barely see across the veranda," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Wednesday.

Farmer and wool classer Nicole Fragar, 26, told the outlet her family has been isolated by the floods for nearly two months at their property, around 37 miles from the town of Tottenham.

Fragar told ABC her family is used to bug infestations, but had never seen a swarm of this scale before.

The video was later tweeted by CBS News.

Fragar's father, Jeff Fragar, said there were so many mosquitoes that they bit through his cap and hair, and could feel the bites on his skull, per ABC.

Nicole Fragar did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

New South Wales' mosquito problem has swelled to a point where some towns in New South Wales are running out of mosquito repellents, post-bite gels, mosquito patches, and essential oils, The Guardian reported on Friday.

As of Monday Sydney time, the state's emergency service has issued 101 flood warnings across New South Wales.
