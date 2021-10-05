Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Anti-vaxxers knocked over a mobile Covid testing site in New York during a march against the city's vaccine mandate.

As of Monday, all city workers, including teachers, were required to be vaccinated or be tested weekly.

Mayor de Blasio said 95% of public school staffers had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday morning.

Anti-vaccine protesters in Manhattan tore down a mobile Covid-19 testing site tent during a Monday demonstration against the vaccine mandate in New York City, Vice News reported.

Protesters marched through the city to demonstrate against a city-wide mandate requiring all city workers - including teachers and school staff - to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly. The march eventually gathered outside the Department of Education in Brooklyn.

During the demonstration, some protesters knocked over a tent and flipped the table and chairs at a mobile testing center in Union Square in New York.

Two of the marchers just flipped over a Covid-19 mobile testing site tent, knocking down a table and chairs set up in Union Square in New York #NYC #NewYork pic.twitter.com/RkEKwSMzzi October 4, 2021

New York City's vaccine mandate for school teachers and staff took effect on October 4, the same day as the protest.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said, as of Monday morning, 95% of the city's 148,000 public school staffers had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Associated Press reported.

"Our parents need to know their kids will be safe," de Blasio said, citing the AP report. "They entrust us with their children. That's what this mandate is all about. Every adult in our schools is now vaccinated, and that's going to be the rule going forward."

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

