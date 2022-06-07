Teacher whose 11 students were shot says active shooting training set kids up 'like ducks' for shooter

A Uvalde teacher said active shooter training set children up "like ducks" for the gunman.

Arnulfo Reyes told Good Morning America that he had his kids hide under a table before the massacre.

The shooter killed 11 of his students, as well as another eight children and two adults.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A wounded Texas teacher whose 11 students were killed in the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde said active shooting training set the children up "like ducks" for the gunman.

"It all happened too fast. Training, no training, all kinds of training — nothing gets you ready for this," Arnulfo Reyes told Good Morning America in an emotional interview that aired on Tuesday.

Reyes was teaching his fourth-grade class in room 111 at Robb Elementary School on the day a gunman burst into the school, and massacred 19 children and two adults.

He said his students were watching a movie after an end-of-year celebration when they heard gunshots. Reyes says he told the children to hide under the table and act like they were asleep. But the gunman burst into the room and opened fire, shooting Reyes twice and killing all of his students.

"We trained our kids to sit under the table, and that's what I thought at the time. But we set them up to be like ducks," a visibly upset Reyes said. "You can give us all the training you want, but laws have to change."

He said he "tried his best" with what he was told to do, and tearfully apologised to the families of his students.

Reyes told GMA that he felt "absolutely" abandoned by police that day and said there's "no excuse for their actions."

Texas officials have come under intense criticism for the way the shooting unfolded, and how they have handled the aftermath — making over a dozen changes to the timeline of the massacre.

Police officers were at the scene within minutes of the school shooting but delayed over an hour before confronting the gunman in a school classroom. Texas law enforcement has deflected blame to the school police chief, who allegedly wouldn't send in officers because he thought kids weren't in danger anymore.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.