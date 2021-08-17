



Many people in Afghanistan were desperate to flee after the Taliban seized control.

One photo shows 640 people crammed inside a USAF transport aircraft.

The jet didn't mean to take so many people, but some pulled themselves on, Defense One reported.

For more stories visit Business Insider. A striking image shows hundreds of people crammed inside a US Air Force cargo plane as they flee Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. The photo, obtained by Defense One, shows what the outlet described as about 640 people inside a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. See the full image here: JUST IN: "The Crew made the decision to go" — Inside RCH 871, which saved 640 from the Taliban ... from @TaraCopp and me https://t.co/r4YvGqJZ4b pic.twitter.com/CI1mAmqjHT — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) August 16, 2021 One defence official told Defense One that the aircraft did not mean to take so many people, but that some Afghans who had been cleared to evacuate pulled themselves onto the ramp while it was still half open, and the crew decided to take off anyway. "That's believed to be among the most people ever flown in the C-17, a massive military cargo plane that has been operated by the US and its allies for nearly three decades," Defense One reported. The aircraft flew from Kabul to Qatar, the report said.



