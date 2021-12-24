Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty I

The United States plans to end the travel ban imposed on South Africa

This follows the discovery of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 variant first detected by South African scientist at the end of November.

The bans did not slow the spread of Omicron infections in the US, as it now accounts for 73% of new cases there.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The United States plans to end the travel ban imposed on South Africa following the discovery of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 variant first detected by South African scientists at the end of November.

The discovery of the variant led to South Africa and other southern African countries having travel bans imposed on them by almost 70 countries - including the US and the United Kingdom - in the weeks that followed.

The UK ended its controversial travel restrictions last week, and according to the New York Times, this move is soon to emulated by US authorities.

The newspaper reports that the White House, quoting an unnamed senior official, will remove the travel ban on travel between the US and southern African countries at midnight on 31 December.

The move to lift the ban is not a surprise as top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on 20 December that it would be lifted soon.

"We're likely going to pull back on that pretty soon, because we have enough [Omicron] infection in our own country and we're letting in people from other countries that have as much or more infection than the southern African countries," Fauci said at the National Press Club.

The move to lift the ban comes after heavy pressure from the South African government and the World Health Organization to end them, as they were deemed to not only to be onerous on the tourism sector but also to be ineffective when it comes to restricting the spread of the new variant.

The travel bans did not slow the spread of Omicron infections in the US as it now accounts for 73% of new cases in that country.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.