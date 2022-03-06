Srdan Popovic via Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on NATO to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

In a call with US lawmakers, he said the US and NATO could at least send Ukraine fighter jets.

The US is considering helping Poland backfill its aircraft stocks if it sends planes to Ukraine.

US officials are in talks with Poland on a deal that would ultimately help arm Ukraine with additional fighter jets, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the US and other NATO nations to provide the country with warplanes so it can defend itself against a full-scale Russian assault that has bombarded Ukrainian cities with missiles.

Four US officials told Politico that the US is considering a deal in which it would send fighter jets to Poland if it provides Ukraine with used MiG-29s, Soviet-era aircraft. Officials also told The Wall Street Journal the deal would require action by the White House and Congress, and would involve the US sending Poland F-16s.

The White House did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comments.

"We are working with the Poles on this issue and consulting with the rest of our NATO allies," a White House spokesperson said, according to Politico. "We are also working on the capabilities we could provide to backfill Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine."

Reports of the talks with Poland came after Zelensky spoke with hundreds of members of Congress in a Zoom call earlier on Saturday. Zelensky reiterated a call for NATO to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, something the US and NATO have opposed. He said that if they will not declare such a zone, they can at least provide additional aircraft.

"Zelensky's message is simple: 'close the skies or give us planes,'" Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said in a statement after the call. "Let's be clear-eyed about our options: A No-Fly Zone means sending American pilots into combat against Russian jets and air defenses — in a battle between nuclear powers that could spiral out of control quickly. But Americans should absolutely send Ukrainians planes, helicopters, and UAVs."

The US has already sent weapons to Ukraine after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 26 he had authorized $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia. The US delivered Stinger missiles, which can be used to shoot down Russian helicopters, to Ukraine earlier this week.

