The US health authority has asked for a pause in the roll-out of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine,

This after six women - out of seven million Americans who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine - developed clots.

The clots are extremely rare, said the FDA.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday urged local health authorities to immediately pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, citing concerns over rare blood clots forming in vaccinated people.

Six women who had received the vaccine had developed the clots - out of the seven million Americans who have received the Johnson & Johnson jab.

All six recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48, according to The New York Times. One of the women died.

The FDA said the step was taken “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” it said in a statement. Recipients who “develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” the FDA said. US health authorities are concerned that doctors may not be trained to look for the rare disorder if recipients of the vaccine develop symptoms of it, The New York Times reported. On Tuesday, TimesLive reported that there have been no cases of blood clots among the almost 300,000 health-workers already vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson jab in South Africa.

South Africa has ordered more than 30 million of these vaccines, which are filled at an Aspen plant in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

