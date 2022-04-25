US will finally nominate ambassador to Ukraine after 2 years of leaving the post empty - reports

Biden plans to nominate a new Ukraine ambassador this week, reports say.

Biden had been criticized for allowing the position to remain unfilled for so long.

The news comes as Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine on Sunday to show support.

The US finally plans to nominate an ambassador to Ukraine after letting the post stand vacant for more than two years, NBC News and Reuters reported.

The news comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sunday.

Both US officials reiterated solidarity for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion, which included Austin pledging more US defense support and Blinken pledging to increase diplomatic ties between the two countries.

NBC News and Reuters reported, both citing a US official, that President Joe Biden plans this week to nominate Bridget Blink, who is currently serving as US ambassador to Slovakia, as the US ambassador to Ukraine. NBC News reported that Blinken also informed Zelenskyy of the move.

Biden had been criticized for allowing the position to remain unfilled as tensions mounted in eastern Europe ahead of Russia's invasion.

An administration official told Politico in January that the delay was a result of Biden's careful, deliberative process.

Blink will have to face confirmation hearings and a Senate vote in order to be confirmed the position.

The position of US ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant for more than two years, with the US' last Ukraine ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, forced out in 2019 amid former president Donald Trump's bid to pressure Ukraine to smear Joe Biden.

Blinken also told a news conference that US diplomats would gradually return to their embassy in Kyiv in the coming weeks.

US diplomats had left Kyiv two weeks before Russia launched its invasion on February 24, initially relocating to Lviv in western Ukraine and then to Poland, as Russia launched an ultimately unsuccessful bid to seize the Ukrainian capital.

A US official told reporters during a briefing in Poland that the US diplomats would initially begin day trips to Lviv, and are accelerating planning on a return to Kyiv. Other allies of Ukraine, including the UK, have already reestablished diplomatic operations in Kyiv.

"There's no substitute for that face-to-face engagement, and of course there is a symbolism to being back in the country," the official said, according to Reuters.



