35m ago

US is imposing new mandatory Covid-19 test requirement on travellers from China, fearing new variants

Business Insider US
Hilary Brueck ,
A street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Getty Images)
  • Federal health officials are implementing a Covi test requirement on travellers coming from China.
  • US officials said Wednesday they're worried about a surge in cases in China, and a lack of sequencing data on variants.
  • Testing will be required starting January 5 for everyone over age 2.
All travellers over the age of 2 coming into the US on direct or indirect international flights from China will have to show a negative Covid-19 test result to enter the country, starting in January. Federal officials announced the new move during a phone call with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The officials said they are worried about a "lack of adequate, transparent sequencing data" coming out of China, and noted that surging cases in China may "increase" the potential for new variants to emerge. The US will begin implementing the rule on January 5, to give airlines time to comply.

Italy's health minister announced a similar move on Wednesday.
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
