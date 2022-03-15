Over three million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia launched its attack on February 24.

The UN's International Organization for Migration confirmed the figure on Tuesday.

Most refugees have so far fled to Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, and Poland, the agency said.

"Three Million women, children and vulnerable people separated from their loved ones," António Vitorino, chief of the UN's International Organization for Migration, said in a statement on Twitter. "We need an immediate cessation of hostilities."

On Monday, the UN's Refugee Agency estimated that at least two million more people were displaced within Ukraine.

The Refugee Agency has projected that 4 million people may be displaced in neighboring countries, and 6.7 million people could be displaced within Ukraine as a result of the conflict.

Russian forces have continued their assault on the Ukrainian military, and civilians, leading to concerns from the international community that there have been possible human rights violations and war crimes.

