Trending

1h ago

add bookmark

Captured member of Wagner Group is more 'afraid of Putin' than dying in battle, Ukrainian soldier says

Business Insider US
Rebecca Cohen ,
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) looks on Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) during a military parade in Pskov, Russia, on March,1, 2020. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
  • A captured Russian soldier said he is more afraid of Vladimir Putin than he is of dying in battle. 
  • "We're afraid of Putin," a Ukrainian solder recalled the man saying.
  • The Ukrainian solder said the man joined Russia's Wagner Group to expunge his criminal record. 
  • For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A captured fighter from Russia's Wagner Group told his Ukrainian captors he is more afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin than he is of dying on the battlefield, a Ukrainian soldier revealed to CNN

In an audio recording reviewed by CNN of the Ukrainian soldier questioning the Russian prisoner, Andriy told the man: "Obviously, you know that you will be killed [in battle.] But you're afraid to fight for your freedom in your country."

"Yes, this is true," the Ukrainian soldier named Andriy recalled the man replying. "We're afraid of Putin."


The Wagner fighter was an engineer, CNN reported, citing the audio recording. According to CNN, he had started selling drugs in Russia to make more money on the side, and he joined Wagner in hopes of expunging his criminal record so his daughter, who wants to be a lawyer, would run into fewer roadblocks in her future. 

In the recording reviewed by CNN, Andriy asked the man when he realised he was "just meat," to which he replied: "At the first combat mission. They brought us to the frontline on December 28. They sent us forward last night."

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "desperate for a victory of any kind" ahead of the one-year anniversary of his invasion into Ukraine, and he's sending his troops into some of Ukraine's most heavily defended areas to try to get it, a former Australian general told Insider earlier this month.

To achieve this, Russia has been sending prisoners and freshly mobilised troops to the front lines to clear the way for its better-trained forces, who step in later, a US official said, Insider previously reported

The troops are often recruited by the Wagner Group, a private military contractor with close ties to the Kremlin. The White House said in January that the group had about 10,000 mercenaries and 40,000 former prisoners deployed across Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley estimated that Russia has lost "well over 100,000" troops in almost a full year of battle. 
Read more on:
wagner groupspeed deskrussiaukrainevaldimir putin
Rand - Dollar
17.07
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.78
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
1,014.77
+0.4%
Palladium
1,666.31
-0.2%
Gold
1,956.95
+0.3%
Silver
24.31
+1.4%
Brent Crude
82.84
-3.2%
Top 40
73,679
-0.1%
All Share
79,788
-0.0%
Resource 10
75,252
+0.2%
Industrial 25
102,575
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,448
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure