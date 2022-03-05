Ukraine sunk its own flagship recently to avoid capture by the Russians as their full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues.

"We will build a new fleet, modern and powerful. The main thing now is to resist," Ukraine's defence minister said.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Ukraine sunk its own flagship, the frigate Hetman Sagaidachny, recently to avoid capture by the Russians as their full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues. "It is difficult to imagine a more tough decision for a brave warrior and the whole team," Ukraine's Defence Minister wrote in a Facebook post. "But we will build a new fleet, modern and powerful. The main thing now is to resist."

âš¡ï¸Ukrainian Navy sinks its flagship so that Russians don't get it. Frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was under repairs in Mykolaiv. The commander was ordered to sink it, according to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Photo: News sites, social media, original source unknown. pic.twitter.com/OLq9U0oVZi — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 4, 2022

An image of the half-sunk ship appeared on social media earlier this week. The frigate was receiving repairs in the port city of Mykolaiv when it was sunk, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The Hetman Sagaidachny was originally intended to be used by the Soviet Border troops, but was launched in 1993 under the Ukrainian flag. The roughly 400-foot-long ship was armed with a 100-mm deck gun and two close in weapons systems.

Ukraine's navy has had a limited role defending its territory from Russia's vastly superior force, which gathered a flotilla in the weeks leading up to the February 24 invasion. Russian warships in the Sea of Azov reportedly sent a beach landing force ashore to contribute to the siege of Mariupol, and there are worries a similar force may be used to assault the major port of Odessa on the Black Sea.

Ukraine is not a NATO member, but the ship has taken part in multiple NATO endeavours, including 2008's "Operation Endeavor" in the Mediterranean sea, meant to prevent the movement of terrorists or weapons of mass destruction, and 2013's 'Operation Ocean Shield," an anti-piracy campaign off the horn of Africa.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.