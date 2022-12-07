Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is named 'Person of the Year' by Time Magazine

Time has named the President of Ukraine as its person of 2022.

Volodymyr Zelensky has been the face of the country's resistance against Russian invasion, and has maintained a high profile despite the security risks.

"There wasn’t much in Zelensky’s biography to predict his willingness to stand and fight," said Time in its profile of the leader, who before the war downplayed a mounting risk from Russia.

Time announced its pick on Tuesday, sharing a picture of its front cover with Zelensky on it, surrounded by illustrations in the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag.

Time noted Zelensky's leadership of his country throughout Russia's invasion, which started in February this year.

"There wasn’t much in’s biography to predict his willingness to stand and fight," said the magazine in its cover feature. "He had never served in the military or shown much interest in its affairs. He had only been President since April 2019. His professional instincts derived from a lifetime as an actor on the stage, a specialist in improv comedy, and a producer in the movie business."

It noted that Zelensky downplayed the risk of Russian invasion even as Western intelligence agencies issued increasingly loud assessments of imminent war.

Once the war actually started, said Time, Zelensky handed battlefield control to his generals, "and focused instead on the dimension of the war where he could be most effective: persuading the world that Ukraine must win at any cost."

In 2021, Elon Musk was Time's person of the year, and in 2020 it named US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris as the most notable people that year.

With additional compilation by Phillip de Wet.