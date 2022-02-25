Ukraine on Thursday ordered a general military mobilisation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the order will provide personnel, vehicles, and land for the military.

The country has also banned all males aged 18-60 from leaving the country, CNN reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ordered a general military mobilisation throughout the country as Russia continues its large-scale military assault in Ukraine.

The declaration ordered the conscription of conscripts and reservists for military service, as well as their delivery to military units and institutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to "ensure the defence of the state."

The mobilization, which included all of Ukraine's major cities, will be carried out within 90 days, the decree said. It will provide personnel, vehicles, infrastructure, and land use for the Ukrainian government and military amid Russia's ongoing invasion, according to the decree.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will determine the necessary number of conscripts, reservists, and vehicles within the 90-day mobilisation term, the order said.

Ukraine has also banned all male citizens ages 18-60 from leaving the country, according to CNN, which cited the State Border Guard Service.

The temporary restriction was imposed after Ukraine declared martial law, the statement said, according to the outlet, and it will stay in effect as long as the country remains under martial law.



