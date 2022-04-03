Ukrainian photojournalist covering Russian invasion was killed near Kyiv with 'small arms fire'

A missing Ukrainian photojournalist was found dead outside Kyiv on Friday, per The New York Times.

Maks Levin, who had been documenting the Russia-Ukraine conflict, went missing on 13 March.

The office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General said that per early reports, he was shot with "small arms fire."

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A noted Ukrainian photojournalist who disappeared last month while covering the Russia-Ukraine conflict near the capital city of Kyiv has been found dead, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

Maks Levin, a 40-year-old freelance photojournalist and videographer, had performed work for many Ukrainian and international publications over the years.

While reporting in a conflict zone near Kyiv with a colleague, he went missing on 13 March, per The Associated Press.

Levin's body was discovered in the Huta Mezhyhirska village on Friday, according to the Institute of Mass Information, an organization that reports on press freedom in Ukraine.

He is survived by his wife, four sons, and his parents, per The Times.

The office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General reportedly said Levin was killed by "small arms fire," with the act allegedly carried out by Russian military forces.

An investigation into Levin's death is currently ongoing.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, the colleague that accompanied Levin, has not yet been located, per the Institute of Mass Information.

Shortly before he vanished, Levin published a set of agonizing visuals on his Facebook page where he showed the evacuation of residents from their homes, with many of them wearing white cloth "to signal their civilian status," according to The Times.

"It's like a horror movie," he wrote in a message on the page.

On Saturday, journalists who worked with Levin were in shock, as many of them had been searching for him since last month.

During his career, Levin worked with Reuters and The Associated Press, among other leading news organizations.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.