Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has called for peace talks with Moscow, in a new video address.

He warned that, if there were none, Russia will take "several generations to recover" from the losses.

UK intelligence has stated that the Russian advance on Ukraine had "largely stalled on all fronts."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for comprehensive peace talks with Russia to halt its invasion, warning that Ukrainian retaliation would take Russia "several generations" to recover.

"I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting. It is time to talk," he said. "The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover," Zelenskyy said in a video address, according to Reuters.

Despite harrowing images from Ukraine showing besieged cities and a refugee crisis, Russia has been surprised by the strength of the Ukrainian opposition, with Putin's attacks on cities in an attempt to target Ukrainian morale.

UK intelligence recently stated that the Russian advance on Ukraine had "largely stalled on all fronts," with US intelligence suggesting that 7,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the fighting.

Russian forces have continued to lay waste to cities and towns across Ukraine, with Mairupol — a city in southeastern Ukraine — seeing its maternity hospitals, cinemas, steel plants, and homes obliterated.

Writing on Telegram, the regional governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk religion, Serhiy Gaiday, announced that a humanitarian corridor for evacuations would open on Saturday.

Several humanitarian corridors and ceasefire previously agreed with the Russians, including in the besieged Mariupol, but they have failed repeatedly.

