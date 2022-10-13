Ukraine's UN rep trolls Russia with binoculars after UN vote it badly lost – where SA abstained

Only four countries against condemning Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions at the UN.

Ukraine's UN representative mocked Russia, sharing a photo of himself at the UN with binoculars.

South Africa was one of 35 abstentions.

Ukraine trolled Russia at the UN after just four nations voted not to condemn its annexation of Ukrainian regions.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, shared a picture of himself at the UN headquarters in New York, writing: "Oh God! Can't see it! How many you said voted for Russia? 4? Blimey! …"

Oh God! Canâ€™t see it! How many you said voted for Russia? 4? Blimey! â€¦ pic.twitter.com/dl7cTet8LV — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) October 13, 2022

Reuters reported that the photo of Kyslytsya using the binoculars was taken in the room shortly before the vote on Wednesday.

143 countries voted in support of the resolution at the at the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia's annexation and demand that it return the territory to Ukraine.

Four countries joined Russia in opposing the resolution: North Korea, Belarus, Syria, and Nicaragua.

Some post-Soviet states that are typically seen as Russia's allies were among 35 nations to abstain from the vote, in a sign of how isolated Russia has become since it invaded Ukraine.



South Africa was among the abstainers.

The General Assembly's votes are non-binding, and won't result in any specific action in Ukraine.

Kyslytsya told CBS News the vote was a "collective effort of an overwhelming majority, and the call of moral duty and reason."

"Who wants or can afford to be on the wrong side of the fence at this historic moment?