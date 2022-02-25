Ukrainian officials on Friday accused Russian soldiers of dressing up in Ukrainian uniforms.

They claimed Russian soldiers used the uniforms and stolen vehicles to approach the capital, Kyiv.

Officials posted video purporting to show the vehicles. It comes as Russian forces advance on Kyiv.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Ukrainian officials accused Russian soldiers of stealing Ukrainian uniforms and vehicles early Friday and using them to lead a convoy towards the capital, Kyiv.

In a Facebook post made around 09:00 local time, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar claimed that Russian forces "seized two Ukrainian army vehicles and changed into Ukrainian uniforms."

At the time, they were "moving at speed to the centre of Kiev" from the side of Oblon, a district to the north of the city.

"They are followed by a column of Russian military trucks," she added. "They will surely be destroyed."

It came on the second day of President Vladimir Putin's all-out invasion of the country.

Malyar's claim was repeated on Facebook by the Ukrainian State Service for the Special Communications and Information Protection. It accused Russia of "cunningly trying to break into Kyiv."

The vehicles stolen were two armored personnel carriers and three military trucks, the service said.

The service also added a video which purports to show the convoy, which Insider was unable to verify. The grainy footage appears to be video of a surveillance monitor, showing two APCs and an unidentifiable vehicle speeding along a wide street.

According to Kyiv Independent reporter Anastasiia Lapatina, the Russian soldiers were "neutralised." She did not provide a source.

Representatives for the Ministry of Defense and the Special Communications Office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for further details.

The accusation comes after CNN reportedlarge explosions in the capital overnight.

International opinion is divided on whether disguising oneself as the enemy constitutes a war crime.

Some experts say it is a legitimate tactic so long as the soldiers are not disguised at the moment of opening fire, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.



