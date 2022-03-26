Trending

1h ago

add bookmark

French president vows to launch 'humanitarian operation' in Mariupol with Greece and Turkey

Business Insider US
Charles R. Davis ,
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after their meeting on February 08, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron said he would work to evacuate residents from Mariupol, Ukraine.
  • The "humanitarian operation" would be conducted with the help of Greece and Turkey.
  • Macron said he would discuss the plan with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • For more stories visit Business Insider.

France intends to launch an international rescue operation in the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

The "exceptional humanitarian operation" would begin within "the next few days," Macron said, adding that he would finalize the details over the next 48 hours in a call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Le Monde reported.

Around 100,000 people remain trapped in the port city, which has been bombed and besieged by Russian forces for weeks now. On Friday, local authorities said some 300 people were killed last week after Russia bombed a theater that was being used as a shelter. The United Nations said it has also received evidence of mass graves in Mariupol, with one containing 200 corpses.

Macron said the mission to evacuate the city's remaining inhabitants would be conducted with the help of Turkey and Greece. All three nations are members of NATO.


Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

Read more on:
putinmariupolrussiaukrainemacron
© 2022 (2.0.22082.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy