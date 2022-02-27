Ukraine is setting up an International Legion for foreigners to join the fight against Russia.

Foreigners can come and "fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's invasion was "the beginning of a war against Europe."

Ukraine is establishing an International Legion for foreigners who want to come and fight against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

"Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals," the statement on the presidential website said.

According to the Regulations on Military Service in the Armed Forces by Foreigners and Stateless Persons, approved in 2016, foreigners can volunteer for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Territorial Defense Forces

"A separate subdivision is being formed of foreigners entitled the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine. There is no greater contribution which you can make for the sake of peace," the statement said.

Zelensky called for international solidarity against Russia and said in the statement that Russia's invasion was "the beginning of a war against Europe."

At his press briefing on Saturday morning, Zelensky said: Every friend of Ukraine who wants to join Ukraine in defending the country, please come over. We will give you weapons. It will be announced very shortly, how this can be done. Everyone who is defending Ukraine is a hero."

Those interested in registering should contact the defense attachés of the Embassies of Ukraine in their respective countries, the statement said.

The Kyiv Independent reporter Illia Ponomarenko tweeted on Saturday that he had received over 100 emails from foreigners wanting to join the fight for Ukraine.

Over the last few hours or so, I have received over 100 emails from foreigners, mostly retired military, asking me how they can join to fight for Ukraine or seeking tips on certain issues of enlistment. — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 26, 2022

As heavy attacks continue across the country, ordinary Ukrainians have been taking up arms to fight against invading Russian forces.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and Ukraine's former president Petro Poroshenko is among those who have said they will fight for their country.