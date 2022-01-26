Germany will send helmets to the Ukraine.

The German defence committee said it was clear that Germany stands with Ukraine.

Germany's defense minister said Germany will send Ukraine 5,000 helmets after it was criticised for not sending the country weapons despite the threat of a Russian invasion.

Christine Lambrecht told Germany's defense committee about the plans on Wednesday, the defense ministry tweeted.

The ministry said Lambrecht "also made it clear that Germany stands closely on the side of" Ukraine.

German officials previously said the country would not send weapons to Ukraine, but that it would send a field hospital.

In response, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor accused Germany of a betrayal of friends."

Germany was also criticised by Ukraine after Germany's top navy officer said Russia "deserves respect" over Ukraine.

That officer later resigned. Germany then said on Monday it would help Ukraine by giving it financial aid, though it did not say how much.

