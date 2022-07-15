Ukraine's first lady says she knew the 4-year-old girl who was pictured dead after a Russian missile

Twenty-two people died after a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on Thursday.

Among them was Liza Dmitrieva, a four-year-old girl with Down's Syndrome.

Ukraine's first lady said she recognised the girl from a Christmas video they previously made together.

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, said she personally knew the four-year-old girl who was killed by a Russian missile strike on Thursday.

Liza Dmitrieva, who had Down's Syndrome, was among at least 22 people who died in the attack in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

Hours before the deadly strike, the girl's mother, Iryna Dmitrieva, had posted a video of her daughter pushing a pink pram, the ministry said.

After the attack, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine published a graphic photo appearing to show a child wearing the same clothes next to the same pram.

During the russian terrorist attack on Vinnytsia on July 14, a little girl named Lisa died from the explosion. Her mother Iryna was taken to the hospital with her leg torn off. Irynaâ€™s page on social media captures last minutes of her daughterâ€™s life. pic.twitter.com/bJWz2h8eIJ — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 14, 2022

Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted that she recognised the girl from a Christmas video she once made to celebrate the holidays.

"Today we were horrified to see a photo of an overturned baby carriage from Vinnytsia. And then, reading the news, I realised that I knew this girl," Zelenska said on Thursday.

"We met while recording a video for Christmas holidays. The little girl managed to paint with dye not only herself, her dress, but also all the other children, me, the cameramen and the director just in half an hour ... Look at her, alive, please."

Zelenska also shared a video where she can be seen painting Christmas ornaments with Dmitrieva and other children. It is unclear when this video was taken.

In his nightly address on Thursday, Zelenskyy also mentioned the girl's death and called the Vinnytsia attack "an open act of terrorism."

"A girl is among the dead today in Vinnytsia, she was four years old, her name was Liza. The child was four years old!" he said.

"Russia ended the girl's life just at the time when a conference on Russian war crimes was taking place in the Netherlands, in The Hague," he said. "Can you think of any other terrorist organisation that would allow itself such audacity? To kill just at the moment when its previous crimes are the subject of international discussion."

The attack on Thursday occurred far from the war's front lines and at a time when the streets were full of people, The Guardian reported. The New York Times reported that Vinnytsia was hundreds of miles away from where the fighting was.

Surveillance footage of the attack, published by Sky News, showed people falling to the ground and ducking for cover as the missile strikes.

Dmitrieva's mother survived, but was taken to the hospital with her leg torn off, Ukraine's defence ministry said.





