European Commission recommends EU candidacy for Ukraine, moving the country closer to becoming a member

Ukraine applied to be a member of the European Union days after Russia invaded.

On Friday, the European Commission recommended that EU members vote in favour of Ukraine officially being considered a candidate country.

It could still take years for Ukraine to be made a full member of the bloc.

The European Commission on Friday recommended that Ukraine officially be considered a candidate country for the European Union, in a move sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The recommendation means that the commission, the executive arm of the EU, recommends that EU member states vote in favour of Ukraine being made a candidate country when they meet later this month.

"Ukraine has clearly shown commitment to live up to European values and standards," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Friday.

Ukraine submitted its application to join the EU four days after Russia invaded it.

A long road still awaits Ukraine before it could become an EU member, in a process that could take years. Becoming an EU member requires meeting certain financial, legal and political criteria.

It is not clear what impact Russia's war will have on Ukraine's finances and other parts of the function of the country, and how they will affect Ukraine's progress with the EU. European leaders have also signaled concerns with longstanding corruption in Ukraine.

But the recommendation signals the strength of European support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion began, which has included EU members imposing sanctions on Russia, sending leaders to Ukraine, and also sending Ukraine weapons and aide.

The commission also recommended candidate country status for Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine.

It said that Georgia needs to meet some more conditions before it can reach candidate stage.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said in March that the EU wants Ukraine as a member.

"Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in," she told Euronews.







