Biden said a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be the "largest invasion since World War Two."

Biden said the US could sanction Putin personally if an invasion went ahead.

Russia previously warned that sanctioning Putin could lead to US-Russia ties being cut.

US President Joe Biden said the US could put personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin if Russia invaded Ukraine.

When asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether he would consider targetting Putin personally with sanctions, he responded "yes," the BBC and Bloomberg reported.

He said that if Russia invaded Ukraine, it would have "enormous consequences worldwide" and could be the "largest invasion since World War Two."

The US, Ukraine, and other Western governments have warned that Russia appears poised to invade. Ukraine said that Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along the border.

The Pentagon has put 8,500 troops on heightened alert over the tensions.

Russia warned earlier this month that Russia would break ties with the US if Putin was sanctioned.

Putin's exact net worth is a mystery, but documents leaked last year suggested Putin has secret assets abroad in addition to his wealth in Russia.

Russia denies having plans to invade Ukraine.

