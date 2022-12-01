The UK is looking for someone to help fix SA cities – and is willing to pay R20 million

The UK-SA Urban Resilience Programme wants to enable inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient economic development in South African cities.

To achieve this, the British High Commission is looking for an organisation that will deliver data, technology, and evidence capabilities in cities.

This data will be used to "inform service delivery decisions, infrastructure and investment planning, asset maintenance, regional cooperation on shared issues of climate adaptation, migration."

And the United Kingdom is offering £1 million or around R20.8 million to get this data-driven project done.

The United Kingdom (UK) is offering £1 million or around R20.8 million to an organisation that can deliver data, technology, and evidence capabilities in South African cities as part of a broader urban development programme.

The UK-SA Urban Resilience Programme aims to enable inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient economic development in South African cities. As a UK Official Development Assistance (ODA) programme led by the British High Commission in Pretoria, the four-year project is a follow-up to the Global Future Cities initiative, which involved Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.

The newest programme, designed to build on urban governance, spatial planning, and economic development strategies delivered during the Global Future Cities project, will run from 2023 to 2027.

The Urban Resilience Programme will be funded by the UK, with the British High Commission already looking for a single or consortia of non-profit organisation(s) to provide technical assistance of up to £1 million for South African municipalities.

This request for proposals was issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) on Monday. The deadline for submissions is 31 January 2023.

While the broader programme aims to fund technical assistance of up to £8 million (around R166 million) over four years, this first call for proposals deals exclusively with data gathering.

Data-led evidence will be used to "inform service delivery decisions, infrastructure and investment planning, asset maintenance, regional cooperation on shared issues of climate adaptation, migration." The selected organisation will also offer best-practice training on data ethics, governance, and innovation.

Three projects have already been proposed – as "tentatively of interest" – within the official call for proposals.

One of these proposed projects deals with regional data strategies in KwaZulu-Natal and, specifically, in "core municipalities like eThekwini". This project includes a data environment scan, co-development of strategies and governance for eThekwini, and piloting use cases.

The City of Cape Town also features in the list of proposed projects, with "decision optimisation, data capabilities, and analytics" highlighted as key outcomes. This includes "enhanced and more responsive service delivery through better infrastructure across the City's diverse community as a result of better data-based decision making". The project also looks to "optimise development approvals and cross-departmental collaboration".

Data governance, innovation, and ethics training – an "International Knowledge Exchange" – is the title of another project proposed by the FCDO.

Applicants for the Urban Resilience Programme need to have a proven track record and experience in data science, analytics, and institutional knowledge of municipalities. The selected partner will need to develop "practical data strategies and tools for complex government organisations while addressing socio-economic and environmental context".

The earliest start date for the first project is currently listed as April 2023. Before then, the British High Commission will spend months reviewing and scoring applications and conducting due diligence assessments.