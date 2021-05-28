California Department of Public Health State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan receives the Johnson & Johnson Janssen one-dose vaccine during a press conference at the Oakland Coliseum vaccination site in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The event is part of the state"u2019s efforts to increase vaccine acceptance among groups that are less likely to be vaccinated.
  • The UK has approved the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for use.
  • The country is currently using the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines as well.
The UK's medicines regulator has approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccine for use in the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the approval is "a further boost to the UK's hugely successful vaccination programme."

The shot will be available for use later this year, the BBC reported.

Currently the Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines are being used in the UK.

