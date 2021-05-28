The UK has approved the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for use.

The country is currently using the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines as well.

The UK's medicines regulator has approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccine for use in the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the approval is "a further boost to the UK's hugely successful vaccination programme."

The shot will be available for use later this year, the BBC reported.

Currently the Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines are being used in the UK.