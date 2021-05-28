The UK has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine
- The UK has approved the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for use.
- The country is currently using the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines as well.
- For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.
The UK's medicines regulator has approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccine for use in the country.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the approval is "a further boost to the UK's hugely successful vaccination programme."
The shot will be available for use later this year, the BBC reported.
Currently the Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines are being used in the UK.
Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes