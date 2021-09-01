



Workers whose income has been affected by the unrest will now receive R3,500 per month from the UIF.

Employees registered with the UIF are urged to apply on behalf of their workers, and those who were not previously registered can apply as well.

The fund only applies to workers in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and employees will need to submit details of the damage.

The Department of Employment and Labour recently announced that the temporary financial scheme has started accepting applications for Workers Affected by Unrest (WABU).

Employees whose income was affected after their place of work was destroyed during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will receive monthly financial assistance from government at a flat rate of R3,500.

This, according to the department, is to ensure that the UIF envelope is stretched to cover all affected workers – including those whose employers were not previously registered with the UIF.

Employers will need to apply on behalf of affected workers through the TERS online portal and those who were not registered will have to register first.

The following requirements will need to be met:

The employer will have to register or be registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund

The employer's closure must be directly linked to the destruction, damage or looting of its workplace – in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng only

The employer must provide details of the destruction, closure, or damage to, or looting of, its workplace and submit documentary proof of a report to the South African Police Services, with proof that a case has been opened by providing a case number, and, if insured, proof of submission and acknowledgement of receipt of the insurance claim

The employer must confirm in writing or electronically that – he/she accepts the terms of the Scheme and any procedure document issued by Unemployment Insurance Fund

Submit any other information that the Minister or UIF Commissioner may require to assess eligibility of claim

Money will be deposited directly into the employees' bank accounts. "Therefore, as the UIF we urge employers to ensure that banking details of employees are correct and that they are also declared on our database to avoid delays with payments," said acting UIF Commissioner Advocate Mzie Yawa.

