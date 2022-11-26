Uber Eats drivers in SA will soon earn rewards – based on satisfaction ratings and trip times

Uber Eats Pro will be available to delivery drivers from December.

Uber Eats in South Africa will soon launch a new reward programme for its delivery drivers, where points to unlock benefits are earned by maintaining satisfaction ratings from both restaurants and customers.

Delivering during peak hours will also help.

Uber Eats' latest earners survey garnered responses from almost half of all delivery drivers active in South Africa. Nearly 60% of participating delivery people expressed their desire to be part of a programme that rewards positive behaviour and good service.

On the back of the survey's results, the online food ordering and delivery platform announced the launch of Uber Eats Pro, a reward programme which will become available to drivers in December.

"We're launching Uber Eats Pro, a tiered delivery person programme that rewards delivery people with more ways to earn and make the most of their time on the road," Charles Mhango, head of operations for Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa, told Business Insider South Africa.

"Delivery people who use the Uber Eats platform can earn certain status tiers based on the number of deliveries they complete and maintaining quality service."

A driver's status tier is determined by the number of points earned. Delivery drivers will earn points for every trip they undertake, with extra points being awarded for orders completed during peak hours, like at dinner time.

"Each status gives access to rewards immediately available for the next 1-month period, and higher status levels unlock differentiated benefits and rewards," added Mhango, without giving any examples of the type of rewards on offer.

"In addition to earning points, delivery people can unlock more rewards by keeping their satisfaction ratings from restaurants and customers above a certain level. Delivery people need to meet the points and quality criteria every month to remain in their tier."

A beta version of the programme, already on offer in other locations, has rewards that include tuition coverage, discounted car maintenance, and more cash back when refuelling. Additional rewards are unlocked if the driver's satisfaction rating from restaurants and customers is kept at or above 95%.