Prices for Uber and Bolt were significantly higher on Tuesday as drivers participated in a nationwide shutdown.

Fewer drivers were online, which created a surge in demand for rides.

E-hailing drivers demand that the industry be regulated and that pricing strategies be reviewed.

On Tuesday, drivers of Uber and Bolt drivers went offline in protest over high commission rates and safety concerns and the lack of insurance in the industry, among other issues. The decreased number of drivers online caused a surge in demand and drove prices up.

In some instances, prices for 30-minute trips reached over R1,000, and some 15-minute trips cost more than R700, if any cars were available.



More than 700 drivers participated in the shutdown (planned for three days) in Pretoria alone, Gugu Damba, convener of the shutdown, told Business Insider South Africa.

Uber in the country said it was aware of a group of e-hailing drivers planning to protest on 22-24 March 2022.

“We take the concerns of drivers seriously and are currently engaging directly using our various engagement channels to work towards addressing the issues,” said Kagiso Khaole, Head of Mobility Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber.

“Our commitment to drivers is to continuously find ways of maximising their earning potential while meeting the needs of the riders,” Khaole said

Khaole said that the company has increased prices on its app to cushion drivers against rising fuel costs and to help maximise their earnings.

“There are several economic factors, particularly the global volatility of fuel prices, which impact the cost of moving people and goods. With this in mind, we have increased prices on the app to account for the blow of inflationary increases. As always, riders will see the price of a trip before booking their journey,” said Khaole.

“Our goal is to maintain a holistic view on these inflationary pressures to ensure that the platform remains economically viable for drivers.”

The drivers are demanding that the government intervenes and regulates the e-hailing industry in the country and looks into the companies' pricing strategies more stringently.

"We've been, with these e-hailing companies without regulations [a long time], so they are doing as they please," Damba said.

"There is no proper verification of a client taking our ride; as a result we end up picking up criminals. They [drivers] do not have funeral cover or life cover out of these companies, yet they take so much commission out of us," said Damba.

The drivers claim that since 2016, during the ubiquity of e-hailing services in the country, the base fare has remained at R21.

"They were charging 15% commission, and now they are at 26% commission," she said.

It's not the first time e-hailing drivers have approached the government to assist. Last year, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo held a series of meetings with representatives from the e-hailing industry to explore solutions to help the drivers.

But that process was not concluded, Damba said.

"Previously, we met with him [Mamabolo], and he promised mediation. In August, we were introduced to the mediator, but unfortunately, that was the last meeting we had with the mediator,".

Damba said they met with Mamabolo on Monday, where he admitted that the mediation process failed.

"He agreed that the mediation process failed, but he is appealing that we restart the mediation process with a new mediator from next week," she said.

The drivers will be marching to the office of the MEC in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

In 2020, the Competition Commission issued a scathing report about the practices of e-hailing services in South Africa, claiming that some of their drivers are earning below minimum wage.

In addition, the Commission noted that the corporate tax paid by Uber and Bolt appears to be "disproportionately low" compared to the revenue they generated in South Africa.

Bolt did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

