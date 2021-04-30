Influencers Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se appeared in a face mask prank video filmed in Bali.

They are reportedly facing possible deportation as a result of the video.

The pair apologised in a statement published on Lin's Instagram account.

Two influencers face possible deportation from Bali, Indonesia, after a viral mask stunt video in which one of them entered a supermarket with face paint resembling a face mask, violating local masking laws in the process, CNN reported.

The influencers are Josh Paler Lin, a YouTuber with over 3.4 million subscribers on the platform, and Leia Se, who has over 25,000 followers on Instagram and also goes by the name Lisha online. In the video, Se attempted to enter a grocery store without a mask and was turned away, according to CNN. When she returned with a fake mask painted onto her face, she was allowed entry.

Per screenshots circulated by fashion designer and politician Niluh Djelantik on Instagram, the video appears to have been originally posted to Lin's Facebook page to a playlist titled "Facebook Exclusive Pranks!!" CNN reported that it was originally posted on April 22 before it went viral. It appears to have since been deleted, but has been uploaded to other locations online.

Local news outlet Coconuts Bali reported that Indonesian immigration confirmed that the passports of the influencers involved in the prank have been seized as authorities consider deportation. Authorities reportedly identified Lin as a Taiwanese national and Se as a Russian national, according to the local news outlet.

Requests for comment sent to Lin's business email address and the Instagram account that appeared to belong to Se were not immediately returned.

The pair appeared in an apology video posted on Lin's Instagram account on April 24 alongside their legal team. A legal representative said that they were following the "applicable legal process" and encouraged others to obey mask rules.

"The intention to make this video was not at all to disrespect or to invite everyone to not wear mask. I made this video to entertain people because I am a content creator and it is my job to entertain people," Lin said in the video, which is subtitled in both English and Indonesian, according to CNN. "However, I did not realize that what I did could actually bring a lot of negative comment from the netizen and that it raise a lot of concerns.

"Once again we want to apologize for what we did and we promise not to do it again. I would like to invite everyone in Indonesia and Bali to always wear mask for our own safety and health. So we can help Bali to gain its tourism again," he said in the video.

Coconuts Bali reported in March that foreign tourists were subject to a fine in the amount of 1 million Indonesian Rupiahs (approximately $69.44 USD) on their first offence not wearing a mask. On the second, they could be subject to deportation from Indonesia. In January, Insider's Rachel Hosie reported that tourists were being forced to do push-ups in Bali for not wearing a mask if they were unable to pay a fine.