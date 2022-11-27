Business

1h ago

add bookmark

About 1,400 Twitter workers have joined Blind since Elon Musk took over

Business Insider US
Jyoti Mann ,

Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 27.
Jonathan Raa/Getty Images
  • More than 1,400 Twitter employees signed up to Blind in the past month, its co-founder told Insider.
  • About 95% of Twitter's workforce is now on Blind, Kyum Kim said.
  • Users of the anonymous professional network can only review the company they work for. 
  • For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Twitter employees have been flocking to Blind, the anonymous professional network, since Elon Musk took control of the social media platform. 

In the past month more than 1,400 Twitter employees signed up to Blind, its co-founder Kyum Kim told Insider. About 95% of Twitter's remaining workers are now on Blind, he said.

Blind users can write posts and can only upload a review of a company they work for. The anonymous posters are required to provide their work email address, job title and employer when they sign up so Blind can "gauge the professional status" of its users.

Kim previously told Insider that it had seen "much more usage" this month following mass layoffs in the tech sector. 

Musk's $44 billion (R752 billion) takeover was finalised on October 27 and a week later he axed almost half of Twitter's workforce, or about 3,700 employees.

Employees swarmed to Blind to write reviews on the day that some staff members learned that mass layoffs would come the following morning. More than 950 reviews of Twitter have been posted by employees since 2020.

The "Chief Twit" then issued remaining staff an ultimatum last week to sign up to his "extremely hardcore" work culture or resign. An estimated 2,000 chose to quit, Insider has reported.

One user, a self-described engineering manager, earlier this month wrote about Musk: "Brutalist decision-maker at the helm. Emergency driven work is exciting for those who like thrills. Pay is no longer tied to the stock market fluctuations."

Twitter is not the only tech company whose employees are speaking out on the site. Kim, who is also Blind's chief business officer, told Insider that about 3,000 Meta staff signed up the day before Mark Zuckerberg announced 11,000 job cuts.

He also said more than 7,000 Meta employees joined Blind in the first two weeks of November alone and that 64,000 Meta staff members are now on the site. 

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from Insider. 

Read more on:
blind appweekend bi uktwitter layoffstwitterelon muskblindweekend bi uk news
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.66
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.80
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.60
0.0%
Silver
21.61
0.0%
Palladium
1,856.61
0.0%
Platinum
984.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,754
-0.0%
All Share
73,151
+0.0%
Resource 10
71,441
-0.1%
Industrial 25
87,347
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,370
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure