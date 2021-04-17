Twitter is partly down, with some users saying they're unable to log into the site
- Some Twitter users reported being unable to log into the site.
Twitter appeared to be partly down Saturday, with some users unable to log into the site, including in South Africa according to Downdetector.
Twitter also had problems on Friday night across the East Coast of the US. It tweeted at the time that people may have problem loading the site, and that it was "working on fixing a problem."
Tweets may not be loading for some of you. Weâ€™re working on fixing a problem and youâ€™ll be back on the timeline soon.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 17, 2021
On Saturday morning it appeared that people accessing Twitter via web browser had problems, with the site telling them that there was an error.
This is a developing story.
