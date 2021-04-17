Twitter appeared to be partly down Saturday, with some users unable to log into the site, including in South Africa according to Downdetector.

Twitter also had problems on Friday night across the East Coast of the US. It tweeted at the time that people may have problem loading the site, and that it was "working on fixing a problem."

On Saturday morning it appeared that people accessing Twitter via web browser had problems, with the site telling them that there was an error.

Twitter wouldn't let some users log in.

This is a developing story.


