Elon Musk converted office space at Twitter's HQ into bedrooms - building inspectors launching probe

Business Insider US
Lakshmi Varanasi ,

An employee posted a picture on Twitter of Esther Crawford sleeping in the office.
  • Elon Musk reportedly arranged bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters, sources told Forbes.
  • The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is launching an investigation into the reports.
  • "We need to make sure the building is being used as intended," a department representative told KQED.
  For more stories visit Business Insider.
On Tuesday morning, Twitter employees arrived at their San Francisco headquarters to see a startling new development at the office: beds, nightstands, and comfortable armchairs.

Overnight, Musk had converted sections of Twitter's headquarters into bedrooms for "hardcore" staffers, according to Forbes. Musk was showing his support for employees who were so committed to their work they were ready to sleep at the office.  Sources familiar with the matter told Forbes there were anywhere between 4 to 8 bedrooms per floor that looked "comfortable."

Now, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is launching an investigation into the reports of Twitter's redesign, according to a tweet from Ted Goldberg, a senior editor at KQED, San Francisco's public radio station. 

"We need to make sure the building is being used as intended," a representative for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection told KQED, according to Golberg.  Representatives for both Twitter and the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection were both not immediately available for comment.


