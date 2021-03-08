Twitter's Birdwatch site allows approved users to fact-check tweets, and any user can view those fact-checks.
  • Twitter's Birdwatch feature lets users flag tweets they believe are misleading or need additional context. 
  • The Birdwatch feature is in pilot mode and is only available to select users in the US. 
  • Birdwatch is Twitter's latest method of cracking down on the rapid spread of misinformation on the platform. 
Twitter has introduced a series of features aimed to slow the spread of misinformation and disinformation on the platform. 

In January 2021, the social media company launched its pilot Birdwatch feature, which lets users flag and fact-check tweets they believe include inaccurate or deceptive information, as well as add notes to tweets that need additional context. 

The feature is only available to a select number of users within the US, but Twitter said it hopes to allow more people to participate soon. 


