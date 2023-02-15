Turkey earthquake sliced open an olive grove, creating a chasm deep enough to house a 13-floor building

An olive grove was split by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6.

A chasm that is 300 metres long, 50 metres wide, and 40 metres deep now cuts across the grove.

The rift is as wide as a football field, and so deep a 13-story building could fit in it.

The Turkey-Syria earthquake ripped apart an olive grove in the country's southern Hatay province, leaving a deep, 300-metre-long chasm in the land.

The jagged rift, which split the olive grove in two, measures 50 metres across and is around 40 metres deep, per the Daily Sabah, a Turkish newspaper. That's approximately the width of a football field and the height of a 13-story building.

Olive tree farm has cacked in two after earthquakes in #hatay

The crack in the earth appears to be filled with large boulders and rock rubble. The chasm is close to the Tepehan village in the Altinözü district of Hatay, which has a population of around 7,000 people, per the local newspaper Cumhuriyet.





Irfan Aksu, a man who lives in the area, told Cumhuriyet that he heard "an incredible sound" like a "battlefield" in the village as the grove was ripped apart.

The 7.8-magnitude Turkey-Syria earthquake, which occurred on February 6 at 04:17 local time, left a trail of destruction in its wake. At least 6,000 buildings have collapsed in Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the quake has exceeded 41,000 people.

The quake's survivors are now in desperate need of humanitarian aid, the World Health Organization, or WHO, said this week.

"The needs are huge, increasing by the hour," Hans Kluge, the WHO's director for Europe said in a press briefing on Tuesday. "Some 26 million people across both countries need humanitarian assistance."

He added: "There are also growing concerns over emerging health issues linked to the cold weather, hygiene and sanitation, and the spread of infectious diseases — with vulnerable people especially at risk.