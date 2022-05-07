Former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter has been dismissed

A judge has dismissed Donald Trump's attempts to get back on Twitter after his permanent suspension.

Trump was suspended after the 6 Jan. riots "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

A judge said his "complaint does not plausibly allege that Twitter acted as a government entity."

A judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday in which former president Donald Trump attempted to reclaim his access to Twitter after being barred from the platform the day after the 6 January insurrection.

Twitter said in a statement it "permanently suspended" Trump's account on 7 January, 2021, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Trump's complaint, filed in July 2021, alleged that the social media company "engaged in impermissible censorship" and thus rose "beyond that of a private company to that of a state actor."

San Francisco federal district court James Donato argued that the "complaint does not plausibly allege that Twitter acted as a government entity when it closed plaintiffs' accounts."

"Much of what plaintiffs challenge fits within the normal boundaries of a congressional investigation, as opposed to threats of punitive state action," the order read.

Trump and the other plaintiffs have until 26 May to amend their complaint though "further opportunities to amend are not likely to be granted."

Trump has since created his own Twitter alternative called Truth Social which launched in February.



