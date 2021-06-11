Former President Donald Trump said he trusts Russia's Vladimir Putin more than US intelligence agencies.

The comment was a reference to Russia's pro-Trump interference in US elections.

Trump asked President Biden to give Putin "my warmest regards."

Former President Donald Trump again denied the fact that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election to aid his campaign, saying he trusts Vladimir Putin more than the US intelligence community.

In a statement, the ex-president complained about the investigation into Russian election interference, which was confirmed by not just by US intelligence agencies, but by foreign allies and a Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee.

The comments come as President Joe Biden is set to meet his Russian counterpart.

In the statement, the loser of the 2020 election asked his Democratic successor to give Putin "my warmest regards."