Donald Trump says Twitter is 'in sane hands' now that Elon Musk owns it

Donald Tru mp says Twitter is now in "sane hands".

Trump was suspended indefinitely from Twitter in January 2021 f ollowing the attack on the US Capitol.

Twitter and Musk formally closed on the billionaire's $44 billion acquisition offer to take the company private on Thursday evening.

Former President Donald Trump said Twitter is "in sane hands" now that Elon Musk has officially purchased the social media platform.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday morning. "Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better."

"The bird is freed," Musk tweeted late Thursday as he took over as chief executive.



