Donald Trump told Fox News that Twitter has become "very boring" without him.

The former US President said that he prefers communicating via his "more elegant" press releases.

Trump was banned from most mainstream social media platforms following the 6 January US Capitol riot.

Several months after being kicked off his favorite social media platform, former US President Donald Trump maintains he does not miss Twitter and claims his substitute press releases are "more elegant" anyway.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in a sit-down interview that he believes he transformed Twitter from a "failed ... concept" to a platform that was "very exciting," according to Newsweek.

The former American president, who started sending press releases via email to get around his social media bans, also claimed his new way of communicating was "better."

"I'm really getting a big word out because we're doing releases," Trump said, according to Newsweek. "And every time I do a release it's all over the place. It's better than Twitter, much more elegant than Twitter. And Twitter now is very boring, a lot of people are leaving Twitter."

"When I started with Twitter years ago it was like a failed thing, concept, media platform," Trump continued. "And it became exciting. And I think I had a lot to do with it, to be honest with you."

Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube following the deadly US Capitol riot on 6 January and has spent the last few months trying to navigate the digital wilderness.

Although Twitter has already said Trump's ban is permanent, Facebook is expected to announce soon whether they will reinstate the former president's account.

Since he was banned, Trump has resorted mainly to issuing press statements via email. Many of his statements read exactly like his tweets and are usually crafted just under Twitter's 280-character threshold.

They've been quote-tweeted on numerous occasions by journalists, politicians, and media organisations.

Here is an example of his first-ever press release which he sent out from the Save America PAC on 25 January.

Former President Trump is releasing statements that read like tweets on letterhead. pic.twitter.com/bGJaaRvPzf — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 10, 2021

Longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller revealed last month that the former US president is also planning on launching his own social media platform.

However, experts previously told Insider they doubt the project will ever get off the ground.

"Donald Trump says a lot of things. Before he was elected, he said he would rarely leave the White House and that he wouldn't have time to play golf and that he'd give up Twitter if elected," Peter Loge, an associate professor at George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs, told Insider.