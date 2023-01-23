Trump wants to ditch his deal to post first on Truth Social and return to Twitter, report says

Trump wants to end an exclusivity deal with Truth Social and get back on Twitter, Rolling Stone reported.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes denied an earlier report that Trump wants to make the switch.

The exclusivity agreement is up for renewal in June, just as the campaign season heats up.

Former President Donald Trump is preparing a Twitter comeback, with plans to drop an exclusivity agreement he has with his own platform, Truth Social, according to reports.

Trump has recently told people close to him that he doesn't want to renew the agreement with Truth Social's parent company, TMTG, two people familiar with the matter told Rolling Stone.

SEC filings show that Trump is currently obliged to wait six hours after posting on Truth Social before posting the same content on any other social media platform, an agreement that is up for renewal in June.





The agreement only applies to non-political content — he can post "political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the vote efforts" anywhere at any time, the agreement states.

Trump hasn't tweeted since being reinstated on the platform in mid-November, following Elon Musk's takeover of the company, which heralded a shake-up of its moderation decisions.

Trump was kicked off of Twitter shortly after the deadly Capitol riot of January 6, 2021.

One anonymous Republican told NBC News that Trump is now plotting a return to the platform. "Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It's just a question of how and when," they said. "He's been talking about it for weeks."

Another told Rolling Stone that Trump "didn't want to make commitments" over the exclusivity agreement.

Spokespeople for both Trump and TMTG did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The possible return to Twitter — and the lobbying to revoke a similar ban on Facebook — comes ahead of the 2024 presidential election cycle, due to heat up with the GOP convention in June.

It also brings its own calculus — mostly when it comes to sheer reach. While Trump has just shy of 5 million followers on Truth Social, he has almost 88 million followers on Twitter.

Observers of Trump's meteoric political rise have long tied it to the cut-and-thrust of his tweeting, which is credited with changing the tone of the US presidency.

But there's a business dimension. Twitter is, after all, a direct competitor to Truth Social, and the move might alienate some of his most fervent fans, who mistrust Twitter, as Insider's Beatrice Nolan reported.

Devin Nunes, CEO of TMTG, told Newsmax in reaction to the NBC News report that Trump has "no interest in going back to Twitter."

Nonetheless, according to Rolling Stone, a person close to the president said there is "no way" Nunes' statement is true.

Instead, Trump and people familiar with the matter have been toying with how to frame his return, the outlet reported.

Among the ideas being floated is for a WWE-style campaign video post, or one comparing himself to Superman, according to Rolling Stone.



