Former President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to launch his own social media platform in the coming months.

Longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller said the former president would be "returning to social media in two or three months" during a Fox News appearance Sunday.

Trump was booted off most social-media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, following his incitement of the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump is planning to launch his own social-media platform within the coming months, longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News "Media Buzz."

The former president was barred from most social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, following his incitement of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol that left five people dead.

.@JasonMillerinDC said President Trump will be "returning to social media in two or three months" with "his own platform" that will "completely redefine the game" and attract "tens of millions" of new users. #MediaBuzz — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) March 21, 2021

Miller on Sunday during an appearance on "Media Buzz" said that the ex-president would be "returning to social media in two or three months" with "his own platform" to "completely redefine the game."

Trump planned to bring "tens of millions" of new users to the platform, said Miller, who worked on Trump's 2016 bid for the White House and as a senior adviser to Trump during his failed 2020 reelection campaign.

The former president's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.





